India’s heartbeat falls silent: Dr K.M. Cherian, titan of cardiac surgery, passes away in Bengaluru

BENGALURU: India has lost its "Big Daddy" of cardiac surgery. Dr K. M. Cherian, the man whose hands restored hope and whose scalpel rewrote the history of heart care, breathed his last in Bengaluru.

A pioneer, visionary, and relentless innovator, Dr Cherian’s passing has left the nation grieving and the medical fraternity mourning the loss of a legend.

Dr Cherian wasn’t just a name; he was an institution. A Padma Shri awardee, his contributions to cardiac care in India remain unmatched. From performing India's first coronary artery bypass surgery in 1975 to pioneering the country’s first heart-lung transplant, paediatric cardiac surgery, and more, his list of firsts is as long as his legacy is enduring.

Known for his groundbreaking advancements and compassion, he elevated India onto the global map of cardiac care. His influence spread beyond the operating table – he founded Madras Medical Mission, Frontier Lifeline Hospital, and Frontier Mediville, India’s first medical SEZ and science park.

“Doyen of heart surgery and an institution by himself, Dr K. M. Cherian has left a void impossible to fill,” said Dr Vivek Javali, Chairman of Cardiothoracic Surgery, Fortis, Bengaluru.

“We Indian heart surgeons looked up to him with the highest regard.”