India’s heartbeat falls silent: Dr K.M. Cherian, titan of cardiac surgery, passes away in Bengaluru

BENGALURU: India has lost its "Big Daddy" of cardiac surgery. Dr K. M. Cherian, the man whose hands restored hope and whose scalpel rewrote the history of heart care, breathed his last in Bengaluru.
A pioneer, visionary, and relentless innovator, Dr Cherian’s passing has left the nation grieving and the medical fraternity mourning the loss of a legend.
Dr Cherian wasn’t just a name; he was an institution. A Padma Shri awardee, his contributions to cardiac care in India remain unmatched. From performing India's first coronary artery bypass surgery in 1975 to pioneering the country’s first heart-lung transplant, paediatric cardiac surgery, and more, his list of firsts is as long as his legacy is enduring.
Known for his groundbreaking advancements and compassion, he elevated India onto the global map of cardiac care. His influence spread beyond the operating table – he founded Madras Medical Mission, Frontier Lifeline Hospital, and Frontier Mediville, India’s first medical SEZ and science park.
“Doyen of heart surgery and an institution by himself, Dr K. M. Cherian has left a void impossible to fill,” said Dr Vivek Javali, Chairman of Cardiothoracic Surgery, Fortis, Bengaluru.
“We Indian heart surgeons looked up to him with the highest regard.”
Born on 8 March 1942 in Kayamkulam, Kerala, Dr Cherian’s journey began at the Christian Medical College, Vellore. His quest for excellence took him across continents – to Australia, New Zealand, and the United States – where he trained under legends like Dr John W. Kirklin and Dr Albert Starr.
His mentors witnessed his brilliance as he performed his first open-heart surgery on his 26th birthday in Australia – a gift that foreshadowed the monumental contributions he would make.
Returning to India, Dr Cherian performed feats that were once considered impossible. He achieved India’s second heart transplant in 1995 and soon followed with the first heart-lung transplant. His expertise wasn’t limited to adults – he pioneered paediatric cardiac surgery, changing the lives of countless children.
Dr Cherian’s accolades are countless. He served as the honorary surgeon to the President of India and became the first Indian to preside over the World Society of Cardio-Thoracic Surgeons in 2010. His name is etched on a stone in Kos Island, Greece, alongside three other Indian surgeons – a tribute to his global recognition.
Despite his towering achievements, Dr Cherian was a man of humility and empathy. His charitable trust established the St. Gregorios Cardio-Vascular Centre in Kerala, and his educational trust founded “The Study – L’ecole Internationale” in Puducherry, emphasising his commitment to giving back.
Dr Cherian’s influence extended to the surgeons mourning him today. At the first National Coronary Surgery Congress in Bengaluru, he signed and released his autobiography, The Hand of God, an apt title for a man whose hands gave life to thousands.
“We celebrated with pride, cutting a cake at JW Marriott,” recalled a Bengaluru cardiac surgeon.
The heartbeat of India is quieter today, but the legacy of Dr K. M. Cherian lives on – in the countless lives he saved, the hands he trained, and the hearts he healed. As the nation bids farewell, his story will inspire generations to come.