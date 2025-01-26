Karnataka among best-developing states, achieving economic growth and social justice equally: Governor Gehlot

BENGALURU: Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot said that Karnataka state has falsified the pessimistic prediction that the guarantee schemes will result in a financial crisis and stunt the development of the state.

In his Republic Day speech after unfurling the tri-colour flag at Maneshkshaw Parade Grounds on Sunda, Gehlot said “Karnataka is striving hard to strengthen the most important ideals of social and economic justice laid down in the Constitution. The increasing economic inequality in the country has resulted in setbacks to social and economic justice."

"Understanding the hardships faced by the people, the Karnataka government has introduced ‘Five Guarantee Schemes’ for the welfare of the people and has successfully implemented them attracting the attention of the country,” he added.

“The State has falsified the pessimistic prediction that these schemes will result in financial crisis and stunt the development of the State. Karnataka has earned the distinction of being one of the best developing states in the country, while simultaneously achieving economic growth and social justice equally,” Gehlot said.