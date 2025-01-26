Karnataka among best-developing states, achieving economic growth and social justice equally: Governor Gehlot

BENGALURU: Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot said that Karnataka state has falsified the pessimistic prediction that the guarantee schemes will result in a financial crisis and stunt the development of the state.
In his Republic Day speech after unfurling the tri-colour flag at Maneshkshaw Parade Grounds on Sunda, Gehlot said “Karnataka is striving hard to strengthen the most important ideals of social and economic justice laid down in the Constitution. The increasing economic inequality in the country has resulted in setbacks to social and economic justice."
"Understanding the hardships faced by the people, the Karnataka government has introduced ‘Five Guarantee Schemes’ for the welfare of the people and has successfully implemented them attracting the attention of the country,” he added.
“The State has falsified the pessimistic prediction that these schemes will result in financial crisis and stunt the development of the State. Karnataka has earned the distinction of being one of the best developing states in the country, while simultaneously achieving economic growth and social justice equally,” Gehlot said.
He shared details of the five guarantee schemes-- Shakti, Anna Bhagya, Gruha Jyoti, Gruha Lakshmi and Yuva Nidhi and stated “Government has managed the State finances fiscally well in 2024-25 while promoting the State’s economic growth. By the end of December 2024, the state's revenue collection stood at Rs.1,81,908 crores, achieving a year-on-year growth of 13%. Karnataka ranks second in the country in terms of total GST revenue collected by states.”
Gehlot underlined the need to reiterate faith in the constitution as well as cooperative federalism and said “Government of Karnataka is fully committed to upholding the practices of the principles of union and has accordingly contributed to the development of the country as per the ideals of the Constitution. Karnataka has raised its voice whenever the tenets of federalism have been compromised.”
He said the real strength of the Republic lies in unity in diversity, resilience of democratic institutions and unwavering commitment to the values enshrined in the Constitution.
"Dr. B.R. Ambedkar, the architect of the Constitution of India and under his leadership, every member of the Drafting Committee have made an unprecedented contribution to this country. Remembering him on this occasion of the 76th Republic Day, let us all work together and prepare ourselves to the service and improvement of the country,” he said.