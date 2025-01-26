Karnataka HC tells state to constitute three-member panel to ensure health infra at all levels

BENGALURU: The Karnataka High Court directed the Department of Health and Family Welfare to constitute a three-member committee headed by the secretary of the department to continuously oversee and implement a mechanism to ensure medical facility and medical infrastructure, including medical and para-medical personnel, at all levels – city, district and rural.

A division bench of Chief Justice NV Anjaria and Justice KV Aravind passed the order while disposing of a public interest litigation that was taken up suo motu based on a report – “Karnataka Short of 16,500 Medical Personnel” – published by TNIE on October 16, 2023.

“The whole underlying purpose for initiating the present suo motu public interest litigation was to effectuate the fundamental right to health and to orient and activate the state authorities in-charge of the healthcare to achieve the welfare-purpose,” the court said.

TNIE’s report was published based on a study “$1 Trillion Economy Karnataka’s Vision” released by the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry. Apart from vacancies, TNIE also highlighted a shortfall of 454 primary health centres (PHCs) in the state and inadequate medical facilities in rural areas. After taking up suo motu cognisance of the report, the court while passing the order on November 7, 2023, appointed advocate Shridhar Prabhu as amicus curiae and advocate B Vachan to assist the court on the issue.

In a series of directions, the court said the committee headed by the secretary should every six months collect and assess relevant details from districts about the number of vacancies of medical staff in different categories, the need for upgrading or further extending the medical infrastructure and PHCs run by the government and should take steps to fill up vacant posts.