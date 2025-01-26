Our elders, including me, failed the country: N R Narayana Murthy

TUMAKURU: IT giant Infosys co-founder N R Narayana Murthy regretted that the country’s performance on almost all the indices remained poor “Successive governments tried hard for the past 77 years, but somehow the problem proved elusive. Our elders have failed the country and the youth are in a unique situation to shoulder the responsibility of uplifting India,” he said while delivering the ‘Prerana Upanyasa’ lecture at Tumkur University.

He said the government has been rightly providing free ration to 820 million citizens, about 60% of the population. “This is equal to the entire population of Europe. Germany and Japan lost the world war and worked hard and rebuilt their countries. But our elders, including me, failed India and the youth are the only hope,” he said. He advised the youth to leverage their performance to ensure access to health and education for poor children to take the country to a better position as Prime Minister Narendra Modi is aspiring to do. Murthy, however, said India could taste some positive success because of the initiatives of the private sector and the government as the world is now looking at it for solutions. “The world which did not care about India 30 years ago is not expecting it to perform well to solve the problems quickly and contribute to various responsibilities,” he said.

Murthy said he overcame the falsehood of socialism and communism that he was exposed to in India and experimented with capitalism after his return from France that paid huge dividends.