Release Rs 5.3k crore for Upper Bhadra: CM Siddaramaiah

BENGALURU: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has appealed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to direct the ministries of Finance and Jal Shakti to extend central assistance of Rs 5,300 crore for the Upper Bhadra Project under the PMKSY-AIBP (Accelerated Irrigation Benefits Programme) and consider suitable provision in the upcoming 2025-26 Union Budget.

In a letter to the PM, Siddaramaiah stated that the ongoing project in Central Karnataka envisages providing drip irrigation to an area of 2,25,515 hectares in Chickmagalur, Chitradurga, Tumakuru and Davanagere districts and providing water for filling 367 minor irrigation tanks in these districts for groundwater recharge.

The CM stated that the high-powered steering committee and the Public Investment Board, under the Chairmanship of Finance Secretary & Secretary (Expenditure), Ministry of Finance, GoI, have recommended its inclusion in the National Project Scheme.

“In the Union Budget for the year 2023-24, Rs 5,300 crore was announced as central assistance for Upper Bhadra Project. The process for inclusion of the Upper Bhadra Project in the National Project Scheme is delayed and the progress of the project is hampered due to non-release of central assistance. To accelerate the progress of the project, it is essential to release the central assistance already announced in the Union Budget,” the CM stated.