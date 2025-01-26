Union minister reviews EPFO performance

BENGALURU: Union Minister for Labour and Employment Mansukh Mandaviya on Saturday conducted a virtual review meeting with Karnataka officials to assess the performance of the Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO).

The meeting was attended by Sumita Dawra, Secretary for Labour and Employment;Ramesh Krishnamurthi, Central PF Commissioner; and officials from 21 zonal and 140 regional offices. The review primarily focused on improving claim settlement efficiency, reducing rejections, activating Universal Account Numbers (UAN) and expediting Pension on Higher Wages (PoHW) cases.

Mandaviya emphasised that PoHW and grievance redressal are critical priorities and instructed officials to strictly follow the clarifications issued by EPFO to expedite the resolution of PoHW cases. He also underscored the necessity of completing preparatory work for the Employment-Linked Incentive (ELI) scheme to ensure its successful implementation. He directed officials to take all necessary steps so that UAN activation is completed for maximum number of new members.

The Union minister stressed that zones and regional offices lagging in performance must focus on improving service delivery and highlighted the need for effective implementation, accountability and good governance. He directed senior officials of EPFO to visit field offices for review of work and prepare plan for improvement of services.