Karnataka Home Minister Parameshwara wants Bengaluru’s second airport near Tumakuru

TUMAKURU: Even as DCM DK Shivakumar has been pitching for a site close to his Kanakapura Assembly constituency, between Bidadi and Harohalli, to host Bengaluru’s second international airport, Home Minister Dr G Parameshwara has continued to advocate strongly in favour of his hometown, Tumakuru.

“I have requested Minister of Large-scale Industries and Infrastructure MB Patil to set up Bengaluru’s second international airport in the vicinity of Tumakuru. Land has already been identified in two places -- 3,000 acres off NH-48 near Vasantha Narasapura Industrial Area, and 4,000-5,000 acres near Seebi temple in Sira taluk,” he told reporters, after attending Republic Day celebrations at the Mahatma Gandhi Stadium here on Sunday.

He said Tumakuru, located just 70 km away from Bengaluru, is growing rapidly. It has 11 Assembly constituencies and three Lok Sabha constituencies, and Tumakuru will become a part of Greater Bengaluru as the government is working towards that, he elaborated.