Karnataka police destroy 394 kg seized ganja, intensifies anti-drug awareness in schools, colleges

KOLAR: Six regions under the Central Range have destroyed 394 kilograms of seized ganja following court approval, said Central Range Inspector General of Police, Labhu Ram.

Speaking to The New Indian Express, the senior police officer provided detailed information, stating that Bengaluru Rural District seized 112.67 kilograms of ganja and 5 litres of hashish.

Kolar Police District seized 97.624 kilograms of ganja, while KGF Police District confiscated 83.45 kilograms. Tumakuru District Police seized 51.7 kilograms of ganja and 47 grams of MDMA, Ramanagara District Police seized 27.8 kilograms, and Chikkaballapur District Police confiscated 24.760 kilograms.

Speaking about awareness initiatives, Labhu Ram said that the Central Range, covering six police districts, is taking up awareness programmes in the schools and colleges on the abuse of drugs, cybercrime and the violation of IMV (Violation of Motor Vehicle Act) in the interest of the student community and to safeguard society.