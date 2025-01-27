Karnataka police destroy 394 kg seized ganja, intensifies anti-drug awareness in schools, colleges

KOLAR: Six regions under the Central Range have destroyed 394 kilograms of seized ganja following court approval, said Central Range Inspector General of Police, Labhu Ram.
Speaking to The New Indian Express, the senior police officer provided detailed information, stating that Bengaluru Rural District seized 112.67 kilograms of ganja and 5 litres of hashish.
Kolar Police District seized 97.624 kilograms of ganja, while KGF Police District confiscated 83.45 kilograms. Tumakuru District Police seized 51.7 kilograms of ganja and 47 grams of MDMA, Ramanagara District Police seized 27.8 kilograms, and Chikkaballapur District Police confiscated 24.760 kilograms.
Speaking about awareness initiatives, Labhu Ram said that the Central Range, covering six police districts, is taking up awareness programmes in the schools and colleges on the abuse of drugs, cybercrime and the violation of IMV (Violation of Motor Vehicle Act) in the interest of the student community and to safeguard society.
With reports of increasing involvement of school and college students in drug abuse, awareness programmes are being initiated to safeguard their future. At the same time, parents must take greater responsibility by closely monitoring their children and keeping a vigilant eye on their activities, he said.
Labhu Ram stated that awareness classes across the six districts are being taken up on a priority basis. Police officers, from the rank of Sub-Inspector to Deputy Superintendent of Police, Additional Superintendent of Police, and even Superintendent of Police, are addressing these sessions.
The aim is to create awareness among students about the dangers of narcotic substances, cybercrime, and violations of the Motor Vehicles Act. This is to enlighten students about underage driving, triple riding, and stunt riding, which not only endanger their own lives but also put others at risk, he said.