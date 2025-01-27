Karnataka's falsified prediction that guarantees lead to financial crisis: Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot

BENGALURU: Karnataka Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot said on Sunday that the state falsified the pessimistic prediction that the guarantee schemes will result in a financial crisis and stunt the development of the state.
In his Republic Day speech after unfurling the Tricolour at Manekshaw Parade Grounds in Bengaluru, he said, “Karnataka is striving hard to strengthen the most important ideals of social and economic justice laid down in the Constitution.
The increasing economic inequality in the country has resulted in setbacks to social and economic justice. Understanding the hardships faced by the people, the Karnataka government has introduced ‘Five Guarantee Schemes’ for the welfare of the people and has successfully implemented them attracting the attention of the country... Karnataka has earned the distinction of being one of the best developing states in the country, while simultaneously achieving economic growth and social justice equally.”
Sharing details of the five guarantee schemes — Shakti, Anna Bhagya, Gruha Jyothi, Gruha Lakshmi and Yuva Nidhi, he said, “The government has managed the state finances well in 2024-25, while promoting the state’s economic growth. By the end of December 2024, the state’s revenue collection stood at Rs 1,81,908 crore, achieving a year-on-year growth of 13%. Karnataka ranks second in the country in terms of total GST revenue collected by states.”
He underlined the need to reiterate faith in the Constitution as well as cooperative federalism and said, “The government of Karnataka is fully committed to upholding the practices of the principles of Union and has accordingly contributed to the development of the country as per the ideals of the Constitution. Karnataka has raised its voice whenever the tenets of federalism have been compromised.”
He said, “The real strength of our Republic lies in unity in diversity, resilience of democratic institutions and unwavering commitment to the values enshrined in our Constitution. Dr BR Ambedkar, the architect of the Constitution of India and under his leadership, every member of the Drafting Committee has made an unprecedented contribution to this country. Remembering him on this occasion of the 76th Republic Day, let us all work together and prepare ourselves to the service and improvement of the country.”
Impressive parades, cultural programmes
Hundreds of students took part in the cultural programmes held as part of the Republic Day celebrations at Manekshaw Parade Grounds. The Republic Day parade witnessed the participation of contingents from the Karnataka State Reserve Police (KSRP), City Armed Reserve Force (CAR), Indian Army, Border Security Force (BSF), Central Reserve Police Force and others. Eleven school teams, two teams of specially-abled people, along with a dog squad also took part in the parade.
While ‘Navellaru Bharathiyaru’ (We all are Indians) programme by the Karnataka Public School, Agara with a participation of 800 students, showcased the hardships faced by freedom fighters to get Independence, the ‘Arive Ambedkar’ (Ambedkar’s Knowledge) by BBMP Composite PU College, Herohalli by a team of 650 children depicted the life and struggles of the father of Constitution Dr BR Ambedkar, his fight against the caste system and untouchability. There was a Khukri dance performance by the ‘4/8 Gorkha Rifles’.
A special attraction of the programme was the ‘bus intervention demo’ by the commandos of ‘Garuda’ force of the Centre for Counter-Terrorism, Internal Security Division, where teams showcased how they rescue hostages from a hijacked bus.