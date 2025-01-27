Karnataka's falsified prediction that guarantees lead to financial crisis: Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot

BENGALURU: Karnataka Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot said on Sunday that the state falsified the pessimistic prediction that the guarantee schemes will result in a financial crisis and stunt the development of the state.

In his Republic Day speech after unfurling the Tricolour at Manekshaw Parade Grounds in Bengaluru, he said, “Karnataka is striving hard to strengthen the most important ideals of social and economic justice laid down in the Constitution.

The increasing economic inequality in the country has resulted in setbacks to social and economic justice. Understanding the hardships faced by the people, the Karnataka government has introduced ‘Five Guarantee Schemes’ for the welfare of the people and has successfully implemented them attracting the attention of the country... Karnataka has earned the distinction of being one of the best developing states in the country, while simultaneously achieving economic growth and social justice equally.”

Sharing details of the five guarantee schemes — Shakti, Anna Bhagya, Gruha Jyothi, Gruha Lakshmi and Yuva Nidhi, he said, “The government has managed the state finances well in 2024-25, while promoting the state’s economic growth. By the end of December 2024, the state’s revenue collection stood at Rs 1,81,908 crore, achieving a year-on-year growth of 13%. Karnataka ranks second in the country in terms of total GST revenue collected by states.”

He underlined the need to reiterate faith in the Constitution as well as cooperative federalism and said, “The government of Karnataka is fully committed to upholding the practices of the principles of Union and has accordingly contributed to the development of the country as per the ideals of the Constitution. Karnataka has raised its voice whenever the tenets of federalism have been compromised.”