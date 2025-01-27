Man dies by suicide blaming wife’s torture in Karnataka's Hubbali

HUBBALI: Blaming his wife’s torture, a 40-year-old man died by suicide in Chamundeshwari Nagar, Hubballi, Karnataka.

Before his death, Peter Samuel, who was employed at a private company in Hubballi, left a suicide note stating, “I'm sorry. Pinky is killing me. She wants my death," and then ended his life by hanging.

The note also mentioned that his death was caused by his wife’s torture. Following his wishes, his family wrote "My death is because of my wife’s torture" on his coffin.

Peter's wife was a private school teacher. According to his family, she had recently been involved with another man and when questioned about it, reportedly responded with, "It’s my life, my wish."

The couple had been living apart for several months, and the wife had filed for divorce.

A court hearing regarding the matter was scheduled for Monday, and she had demanded Rs 20 lakh through her lawyer. Distressed by these developments, Peter took the extreme step, the family alleged.

The couple had two children. A case has been registered at the Ashok Nagar Police Station and are investigating.

(If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences' helpline - 02225521111, which is available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm.)