Mangaluru cops recover gold, cash stolen from Kotekar bank

MANGALURU: The Mangaluru city police team has recovered 18.314 kg of gold and Rs 3.80 lakh cash stolen from the Kotekar Vyavasaya Seva Sahakari Sangha at KC Road under Ullal station limits on the outskirts of Mangaluru.

Addressing a press conference on Monday, Mangaluru city police commissioner Anupam Agrawal said that the robbers had planned the heist six months ago. The accused Murugan, Kannan Mani met in Taloja jail and conspired with a local associate Shashi Thevar, the main conspirator who is still on the run.

"The robbery occurred at the bank on January 17 between 1 pm to 1.20 pm when a group of four masked and armed individuals, wielding pistols and knives went up to the bank premises and looted cash and gold jewellery. Certain lapses on the part of the bank including CCTV cameras under maintenance and the master locker left open helped the offenders," commissioner said.

The commissioner spoke about how the team didn't have any lead in the beginning but later formed several teams for the case.

"The first lead was CCTV footage from Hejamady when the Fiat car was stopped to change the number plate and managed to nab the culprits. In most of the cases, recovery is difficult if there is a delay in nabbing the accused. Without recovery, finding the accused would be an injustice to the gold depositors and we managed to recover almost the entire property lost in this case," the commissioner added.