Cases against Kannada activists will be withdrawn: CM Siddaramaiah

BENGALURU: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Monday said the government would withdraw all cases registered against Kannada activists. The CM made the announcement after unveiling the 25-ft bronze statue of Nanadevi Bhuvaneshwari at Vidhana Soudha. The height of the statue, along with its platform, stands at 41 feet, and weighs 31.50 tonnes.

Meanwhile, the CM announced that they would withdraw cases registered against Kannada activists, if they give an application. He said they have formed a cabinet sub-committee headed by the home minister. If any Kannada activists submit an application to the cabinet sub-committee, they will be looked into, and placed before the cabinet, which would help in withdrawal of the cases.

He added that people should love all languages, but they should use Kannada more. Siddaramaiah said when Devaraj Urs was the CM, he renamed the state as Karnataka, and in 2023, we completed 50 years. But the then BJP government did not celebrate the golden jubilee.

“In our neighbouring states, their languages are supreme. We need to adopt a similar approach here,” he said.