Man hacked to death, police open fire on accused in Karnataka's Hubballi

HUBBALLI: A 24-year-old man was brutally assaulted and killed by a group in the parking area of a bar here, police said on Tuesday.

Three of the accused arrested by the police attempted to escape and the cops opened fire on them.

In the process they sustained injuries, they added.

Three of the accused - Abhishek Shiroor, Vinod Ambigera and Yallappa Koti, residents of Anandnagar - have been arrested in connection with the murder that occurred in Vidyanagar on Monday midnight, they said.

Akash Valmiki, a resident of Indraprastha Nagar, was assaulted and stabbed with a knife, police said, adding the exact reason for the murder is being investigated.

According to police, around seven people are involved in the crime.

Three among them were the assailants while two others were tasked with informing the movement of the victim to the assailants.