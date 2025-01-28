Opposition defends ED notice to Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah's wife, ministers term it politically motivated

BENGALURU: While Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has acknowledged that the ED has issued a notice to his wife in the MUDA case, his cabinet colleagues have alleged that it is politically motivated.

Meanwhile, BJP leaders have defended the ED action, stating that it was part of the investigation. “Yes, the notice has come,” quipped Siddaramaiah while addressing reporters after inquiring about the health of Kannada actor Shivarajkumar at the latter’s residence here on Monday.

Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar termed the ED notice to Siddaramaiah’s wife, and Urban Development Minister Byrati Suresh in the MUDA case a political conspiracy.

“This has happened to me too. Two agencies -- Lokayukta and ED -- cannot investigate a case simultaneously. Courts have given judgments that other agencies cannot investigate while the Lokayukta is probing the case. I will speak after getting complete information on this matter,” he told reporters.

On the plea for a CBI investigation into the MUDA case, he said, “In my case too, the CBI and ED investigated. No two agencies can investigate a case together. I have mentioned the judgments in this regard before the court in my case,” Shivakumar said.

Public Works Minister Satish Jarkiholi said the ED notice to CM’s wife cannot be looked at from a political angle. “There is nothing new in ED issuing such notices. One should not give much importance to it. We should move court with regard to the two agencies investigating the case simultaneously. There might be a political angle to the MUDA case. But all the time (the due course of action), we cannot term it politically motivated. Whether it is right or wrong, our responsibility is to reply to it,” he said.

DCM a happy man, says Vijayendra

BJP state president BY Vijayendra said the ED notice came as a shock to Siddaramaiah as he was attempting to get the MUDA case closed through a ‘B’ report.

He said with the ED issuing notice to CM’s wife, Shivakumar, who wants to become CM, is a happy man now.

The media has exposed how the Lokayukta police functioned. The CM’s brother-in-law used to visit the Lokayukta office at night, even though he was not given any notice. This is how Siddaramaiah’s family members intervened in the case,” he alleged.

“With ED issuing notice to CM’s wife and Byrathi Suresh, they are not free from the clutches of the probing agency,’’ he said. Referring to Shivakumar’s statement, Leader of Opposition in the Assembly R Ashoka said the ED action is not politically motivated. “When BS Yediyurappa was CM, the CBI, Lokayukta and ED issued notices to him. Why did that not create any issue then? Why is it being made an issue now? Wasn’t it politically motivated when Yediyurappa and Gali Janardhana Reddy were given notices in the past?” he asked.