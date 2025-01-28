OTS scheme: Properties without documents will get B-khata tag

BENGALURU: The state government will undertake a one-time khata settlement of properties that do not have e-khata. Revenue Minister Krishna Byregowda announced it will be done like a campaign which will be completed within three months.

The minister, who had convened a review meeting with revenue officials on Monday, said outside Bengaluru, there are 55 lakh sites under various local bodies in urban areas, of which 22 lakh site owners have got e-khatas. “Over 30 lakh sites do not have any documents. We have given instructions to Deputy Commissioners to consider this as one-time and issue B-khata to these sites,’’ he said. The review meeting was held from 1.30am to 8 pm.

“We are now issuing a circular to undertake this as a campaign and complete it within three months, and issue B-khatas to properties which have no e-khata,’’ he said.

He pointed out that CM Siddaramaiah had also instructed DCs that properties without documents can be registered under e-properties, and B-khata can be issued by providing the required documents. “A circular will be issued before February 10 to issue B-khata to properties within three months,’’ he added.

The Supreme Court has given directions on unauthorised sites, which the government will follow, the minister said. “The government will identify such properties, and issue B-khatas. In the coming days, there will be no B-khata, only A-khata, and no illegal sites. Once we finish this in urban areas, a similar campaign will be taken up in rural areas,’’ he said.