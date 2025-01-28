Sriramulu’s men file atrocity complaint against BJP MLA Gali

BALLARI: The open war between BJP MLA Gali Janardhana Reddy and former minister and once his close friend B Sriramulu is not over yet, despite the BJP top leadership warning both to call off the confrontation.

Now, fans of Sriramulu, who is a Scheduled Tribe, have filed a police complaint against Reddy, alleging that the latter insulted their community and their leader Sriramulu.

Reacting to the case, Reddy said, “I have faced the CBI and I am ready to face anything.”

Differences between the two became public after the BJP core committee meeting recently. Reddy alleged that Sriramulu is a criminal and does not have gratitude towards those who made him a leader in politics. Sriramulu retaliated saying, “Reddy is a criminal and I have video documents.”