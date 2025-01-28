Sriramulu’s men file atrocity complaint against BJP MLA Gali

BALLARI: The open war between BJP MLA Gali Janardhana Reddy and former minister and once his close friend B Sriramulu is not over yet, despite the BJP top leadership warning both to call off the confrontation.
Now, fans of Sriramulu, who is a Scheduled Tribe, have filed a police complaint against Reddy, alleging that the latter insulted their community and their leader Sriramulu.
Reacting to the case, Reddy said, “I have faced the CBI and I am ready to face anything.”
Differences between the two became public after the BJP core committee meeting recently. Reddy alleged that Sriramulu is a criminal and does not have gratitude towards those who made him a leader in politics. Sriramulu retaliated saying, “Reddy is a criminal and I have video documents.”
Sriramulu’s followers said on Monday that Reddy, while making his statements, alleged, “Sriramulu who belongs to an ST community had a lot of aggression, but I made him a good man.” In a counter to their complaint, Reddy’s followers have said Sriramulu should return the properties given by Reddy.
Venkataraj B, an ST community leader, said, “Reddy said during a press conference that Sriramulu came to his house with weapons and begged to save him. Reddy said he was the one who made Sriramulu a human being which shows how Reddy treats the ST community leader. As a community, we have filed the atrocity case and submitted a memorandum to the Ballari SP. We hope that action will be taken soon.”
He said, “There is also an allegation that Sriramulu did not work for the BJP candidate in the Sandur by-election. He did work for the candidate, but ultimately the voters decided to pick the Congress candidate. We stand with Sriramulu. We demand that BJP give him a good position, considering that he has a big following of workers and leaders.”