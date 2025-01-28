Tell micro financiers to follow RBI norms: KBG to DCs, SPs

They have given loans to the tune of Rs 59,000 crore. “In order to extend it, they have violated RBI guidelines, and are ignoring the borrowers’ capacity while giving out loans, resulting in incident,” he said. The minister informed that the RBI guidelines say a micro financier cannot give loans of more than Rs 2 lakh, but here they are giving loans of even Rs 6 lakh.

“There are cases where they have given loans to 3-4 people in one house, which is well beyond their ability to repay. Financiers are pushing people into a debt trap.

This has to be monitored,’’ he said, adding that the DCs and SPs have to strictly warn micro financiers. Further, Gowda said the Centre has not given any power to the DCs to act against such lenders, which is why the state government now plans to bring this issue under its ambit, so as to safeguard borrowers, and control such illegal transactions and lending activities.