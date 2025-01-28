Temperatures up and up, it feels like summer already

BENGALURU: Stepping out one can feel the prickly summer heat and dry weather already. The temperatures have started to soar with mercury levels higher by 1-3 degrees Celsius than normal in most parts of the state.

Officials at IMD said that it feels like summer, but it is not. Assessing this, it can be forecast that summer will be harsh this year and arrive early.

According to IMD data, Karwar recorded the highest maximum temperature of 35.8 degrees Celsius on Monday, which is 2.1 degrees Celsius above normal. Kalaburgi recorded a maximum of 35 degrees Celsius (2.3 degrees Celsius above normal), followed by Panambur and Honnavar, 34.8 and 34.7 degrees Celsius, respectively.

Bengaluru city recorded a maximum of 30.4 degrees Celsius, 1.4 degrees Celsius above normal. Mysuru recorded 31 degrees Celsius, Shivamogga 33.3 degrees Celsius, Chamarajanagar 31.2 degrees Celsius and Gadag 32.4 degrees Celsius.

IMD senior scientist CS Patil told The New Indian Express that dry winds are prevailing. “This time, the northerly winds were not much. Most of the time, easterly and westerly winds prevail over the state. The rise in maximum temperatures over the state will continue for the next four days, after which light rain has been forecast for some parts of Karnataka,” he said.

The IMD has forecast light rain on February 1 and 2 over Dakshina Kannada, Mysuru, Mandya, Bengaluru, Chamarajanagar, Ramanagara, Udupi, Hassan, Chikkamagaluru and Kodagu. Patil said the minimum temperature will continue to be below normal in most parts of the state.