Two from Bihar attacked for not speaking Kannada, three arrested

BENGALURU: Three people have been arrested for allegedly attacking two men from Bihar with a knife for not speaking Kannada at Lakkasandra Extension in Adugodi police limits.

The incident happened last Wednesday and the injured have been identified as MD Hasmath Hussain, 21, and MD Amir, 19, residents of Lakkasandra Extension.

Hussain, a mason, who suffered stab injuries, is undergoing treatment at a private hospital. Amir, an electrician, was discharged after treatment.

The autorickshaw-borne accused, who were drunk, approached Hussain and Amir, seeking directions for an address in Kannada. When Hussain and Amir said they could not speak Kannada, the trio started attacking them. Hussain and Amir, who were with three others, started running.

Hussein, who fell down, was caught by the accused. After assaulting Hussain, one of the accused stabbed him with the knife, the police said.