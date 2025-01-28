Two from Bihar attacked for not speaking Kannada, three arrested

BENGALURU: Three people have been arrested for allegedly attacking two men from Bihar with a knife for not speaking Kannada at Lakkasandra Extension in Adugodi police limits.
The incident happened last Wednesday and the injured have been identified as MD Hasmath Hussain, 21, and MD Amir, 19, residents of Lakkasandra Extension.
Hussain, a mason, who suffered stab injuries, is undergoing treatment at a private hospital. Amir, an electrician, was discharged after treatment.
The autorickshaw-borne accused, who were drunk, approached Hussain and Amir, seeking directions for an address in Kannada. When Hussain and Amir said they could not speak Kannada, the trio started attacking them. Hussain and Amir, who were with three others, started running.
Hussein, who fell down, was caught by the accused. After assaulting Hussain, one of the accused stabbed him with the knife, the police said.
Victims have identified accused, say police
The incident happened between 11.05 pm and 11.35 pm at Lakkasandra Extension. Hussain came to the city three years ago. In his complaint, Amir, who came to the city last year, stated that he and Hussain along with three others were at a juice centre when the accused, who came by an autorickshaw, asked them for an address in Kannada. When Hussain said that they could not speak Kannada. The accused attacked him and Amir, said the police.
After the accused left, Hussain and Amir were shifted to the hospital by their friends. Amir filed the complaint the next day. “The accused have been arrested based on the footage from CCTVs in the vicinity. The victims have identified the accused,” the officer said.
A case of attempt to murder along with other Sections of BNS have been registered against the accused.