Two villagers from Nanjangud end lives

MYSURU: In spite of the State government’s assurance to regulate microfinance firms by amending the existing laws, villagers continue to die by suicide or leave their villages, allegedly due to harassment from the companies. Harassment by private finance firms drove two more villagers, including a woman, to suicide in Nanjangud taluk of Mysuru district.
In the first incident, 53-year-old Jayasheela from Ambale village ended her life on Sunday afternoon, unable to bear the torture from private microfinance companies to repay her loan. Jayasheela consumed pesticide in her farmland, and though she was rushed to hospital by villagers, failed to respond to treatment.
Villagers claimed that Jayasheela had borrowed Rs 5 lakh from IIFL and Five Star microfinance firms to purchase a cow and agricultural implements. She was paying a monthly instalment of Rs 20,000, but after her cow died of illness recently, she faced financial distress and ended her life. Nanjangud Rural police are investigating.
In Malkundi village, 32-year-old Krishnamurthy hanged himself at his home on Monday. Police said Krishnamurthy was unable to repay Rs 4lakh loan taken from Dharmasthala Mahila Swasahaya Sangha, Ujjivan finance company and three other finance firms.
Villagers said on Monday morning, Krishnamurthy had pleaded with friends and relatives for money to repay the loan, and when he failed to get financial support, ended his life.
Harassment by finance firms is on the rise -- on Saturday, a microfinance firm employee was arrested in Periyapatna taluk after threatening a youth with a pistol and demanding he pay his loan. The youth recorded the incident on his mobile and posted it on social media, prompting SP N Vishnuvardhan to file an FIR against the accused Puneeth, who was remanded in judicial custody.
However, after two suicides Hullahalli police on Monday registered an FIR against five private finance companies, including Dharmasthala Women’s Self-Help Group.
Meanwhile, activists of the Karnataka State Sugarcane Growers’ Association protested and shouted slogans near the DC’s office, condemning the microfinance menace.
(If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050, Tele Manas - 14416 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences' helpline - 02225521111, which is available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm.)