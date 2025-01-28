Two villagers from Nanjangud end lives

MYSURU: In spite of the State government’s assurance to regulate microfinance firms by amending the existing laws, villagers continue to die by suicide or leave their villages, allegedly due to harassment from the companies. Harassment by private finance firms drove two more villagers, including a woman, to suicide in Nanjangud taluk of Mysuru district.

In the first incident, 53-year-old Jayasheela from Ambale village ended her life on Sunday afternoon, unable to bear the torture from private microfinance companies to repay her loan. Jayasheela consumed pesticide in her farmland, and though she was rushed to hospital by villagers, failed to respond to treatment.

Villagers claimed that Jayasheela had borrowed Rs 5 lakh from IIFL and Five Star microfinance firms to purchase a cow and agricultural implements. She was paying a monthly instalment of Rs 20,000, but after her cow died of illness recently, she faced financial distress and ended her life. Nanjangud Rural police are investigating.

In Malkundi village, 32-year-old Krishnamurthy hanged himself at his home on Monday. Police said Krishnamurthy was unable to repay Rs 4lakh loan taken from Dharmasthala Mahila Swasahaya Sangha, Ujjivan finance company and three other finance firms.