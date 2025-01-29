ASI conducts 3D survey of Vijaya Vittala Temple

The work is important to preserve the temple that was built by the Vijayanagara empire between 13th and 16th century. A trial of the 3D survey was conducted last year.

A senior ASI official, requesting anonymity, said the Differential Global Positioning System (DGPS) and Light Detection and Ranging (Lidar) survey are being done at Vijaya Vittala Temple gopura for creating a 3D model. This will help the officials to get a horizontal positioning of the structure and give a 3D model of the Gopura.

It will be accurate down to a centimetre. This will not only reduce human effort, but also give a detailed picture of the structure. This survey also provides the exact condition of the gopura to plan the repair work. “We are doing this with the help of an agency from Bengaluru.

This is the first time ASI is using this technology in Hampi. We have regulated the movement of visitors till we finish the work. It could take just one day,” the official added.