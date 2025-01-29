ASI conducts 3D survey of Vijaya Vittala Temple

HOSAPETE: The Archaeological Survey of India (ASI), Hampi Circle, began the 3D survey of Vijaya Vittala Temple. The work is being carried out for the conservation of the monument in association with a private agency. Over the next few days, officials will get full digital information of the monument, and tourists are banned from entering areas when the survey is being conducted. The officials are using drones and other advanced technology to know if there is any damage to the monument.
This is for the first time that such advanced technology is being used to assess the health of the monument.
The work is important to preserve the temple that was built by the Vijayanagara empire between 13th and 16th century. A trial of the 3D survey was conducted last year.
A senior ASI official, requesting anonymity, said the Differential Global Positioning System (DGPS) and Light Detection and Ranging (Lidar) survey are being done at Vijaya Vittala Temple gopura for creating a 3D model. This will help the officials to get a horizontal positioning of the structure and give a 3D model of the Gopura.
It will be accurate down to a centimetre. This will not only reduce human effort, but also give a detailed picture of the structure. This survey also provides the exact condition of the gopura to plan the repair work. “We are doing this with the help of an agency from Bengaluru.
This is the first time ASI is using this technology in Hampi. We have regulated the movement of visitors till we finish the work. It could take just one day,” the official added.