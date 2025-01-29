CM Siddaramaiah confident of getting justice in MUDA case

BENGALURU: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Tuesday said they are confident that they will get justice in the Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) case.

“The court has reserved its judgment (on a petition seeking CBI probe into MUDA case). Why will I be apprehensive? We are confident of getting justice,” the CM told reporters.

Siddaramaiah said the Karnataka High Court has stayed the Enforcement Directorate’s (ED) notice to his wife. The judge had observed that why there’s such a hurry when the probe is going on and the petition seeking a CBI probe is being heard, he said. Responding to a question, the CM said the case is “politically motivated”.

Responding to a question on AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge’s remarks that a dip in river Ganga during Maha Kumbh won’t remove poverty, the CM said, “Ask Kharge. My view is also... It is a belief that bathing in the River Ganga washes past sins. We are all (12th century social reformer) Basavanna’s followers. Sins and virtues are all here...”

Meanwhile, state BJP leaders hit out at Kharge. BJP MLC N Ravi Kumar said it is not right for the Congress leader to speak lightly about Hindu religion. “Mallikarjun Kharge must apologise for his remarks and resign as AICC president,” he said.