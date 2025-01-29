CM tells officials to ensure 10% conviction rate in atrocity cases

Later talking to the media, he said the conviction rate in 2020 was 10% which has come down to 7% now. Public prosecutors and the police have to work together and convene meetings. Deputy commissioners concerned should conduct review meetings once in three months. “If officials are lethargic, action will be taken against them,’’ he warned.

Stressing on the backlog and promotion in various departments, he directed the chief secretary to convene a meeting with various departments to review the delay in such cases.

He warned deputy commissioners, senior police officials and others that if Devadasi practice cases are reported in their districts, officers would be held responsible. Also, it is the responsibility of the DCs to ensure rehabilitation of children of Devadasis. “I do not want to listen to any complaints in this regard,’’ he added. He also warned officials to ensure that the caste certificate is not issued for ineligible people, failing which action will be taken.