CM tells officials to ensure 10% conviction rate in atrocity cases

BENGALURU: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Tuesday directed police and other senior officials to ensure at least 10% conviction rate in atrocity cases in Karnataka. He took the officials to task as the conviction rate in Karnataka has come down compared to 2020.
He slammed the senior officials as the accused in such cases are getting bail. He said if the accused in serious atrocity cases are getting bail with ease, it is because of their careless work. “If this continues, we might not be able to control such cases,’’ he said. There are 665 atrocity cases which are under probe in the state.
The CM said in atrocity cases, the chargesheet has to be filed within 60 days. “In case the accused goes to court to get a stay order, officials have to discuss it with the advocate general and vacate the stay order,’’ he said. He was speaking at the Scheduled Castes (SC) and Scheduled Tribes (ST) Awareness Committee meeting, which he convened on Tuesday. He discussed various issues, including conviction rate in SC/ST cases, the reservation backlogs and other issues.
Later talking to the media, he said the conviction rate in 2020 was 10% which has come down to 7% now. Public prosecutors and the police have to work together and convene meetings. Deputy commissioners concerned should conduct review meetings once in three months. “If officials are lethargic, action will be taken against them,’’ he warned.
Stressing on the backlog and promotion in various departments, he directed the chief secretary to convene a meeting with various departments to review the delay in such cases.
He warned deputy commissioners, senior police officials and others that if Devadasi practice cases are reported in their districts, officers would be held responsible. Also, it is the responsibility of the DCs to ensure rehabilitation of children of Devadasis. “I do not want to listen to any complaints in this regard,’’ he added. He also warned officials to ensure that the caste certificate is not issued for ineligible people, failing which action will be taken.