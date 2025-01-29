Karnataka HC stays order debarring former HC Judge Justice PN Desai from government appointments

BENGALURU: The Karnataka High Court stayed the order passed by the Central government to debar Justice PN Desai, former HC judge, from any government appointment for three years. Justice R Devdas passed the interim order after hearing the petition by Justice Desai, questioning the order dated November 7, 2024, by the Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions.

The Karnataka government had appointed Justice Desai as the one-man commission of inquiry to look into alleged irregularities in the allotment of compensatory sites to BM Parvathy, wife of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, by Mysuru Urban Development Authority.