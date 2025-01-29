Karnataka Panchayat Raj department issues circular to ensure respect for gram panchayat representatives

The circular also stressed that CEOs of taluk panchayats have to convene meetings once in two months with gram panchayat presidents and Panchayat Development Officers to discuss issues of their panchayat. “If there are any grievances, they have to be resolved,’’ the circular said. Zilla panchayat CEOs have to convene similar meetings once in three months, and treat them with respect at all times, the circular added.

A senior department official, on condition of anonymity, said it is basic culture to treat anyone who comes home or to office with respect. “It is unfortunate that some senior officials are treating panchayat members, including presidents and vice-presidents, as their servants. This should not happen,’’ the official said. “When panchayat members come to their office, they don’t even offer a chair, and speak rudely to them.” They have sent a circular to all officials, warning that if this continues, action can be taken as per law.