Karnataka Panchayat Raj department issues circular to ensure respect for gram panchayat representatives
BENGALURU: Panchayat Raj department authorities have sent a circular warning all taluk and district chief executive officers (CEOs) to treat Gram Panchayat members, presidents and vice-presidents with respect. “We have learnt that elected representatives from panchayats are treated as servants. This has to be stopped,’’ the circular issued by Panchayat Raj Director N Nomesh Kumar stated.
In Karnataka, there are close to 6,000 gram panchayats with over 91,000 elected representatives. After the Panchayat Raj department received a complaint from Karnataka State Gram Panchayat Members’ Federation about the disrespectful behaviour of CEOs of a few zilla panchayats and taluk panchayats, the state government decided to warn senior officials to behave with respect.
The circular, a copy of which is available with The New Indian Express, says that as per Article 234B of the Indian Constitution, panchayats are local bodies providing self-government for rural areas. Panchayat presidents are on par with CEOs of panchayats. “Some CEOs of zilla panchayats and taluk panchayats ill-treat presidents and other members when they visit their office. The Federation has complained that senior officials of zilla and taluk panchayats do not treat members as elected representatives, but as servants,’’ it stated.
The circular also stressed that CEOs of taluk panchayats have to convene meetings once in two months with gram panchayat presidents and Panchayat Development Officers to discuss issues of their panchayat. “If there are any grievances, they have to be resolved,’’ the circular said. Zilla panchayat CEOs have to convene similar meetings once in three months, and treat them with respect at all times, the circular added.
A senior department official, on condition of anonymity, said it is basic culture to treat anyone who comes home or to office with respect. “It is unfortunate that some senior officials are treating panchayat members, including presidents and vice-presidents, as their servants. This should not happen,’’ the official said. “When panchayat members come to their office, they don’t even offer a chair, and speak rudely to them.” They have sent a circular to all officials, warning that if this continues, action can be taken as per law.