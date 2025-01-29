Pending dues KMF staff threaten to go on strike

BENGALURU: The employees of Karnataka Milk Federation (KMF) have threatened to go on strike from February, if their demands are not met. The employees’ union submitted a memorandum to the management, giving them a week’s time to adhere to their demands, ending on January 31, failing which they will go on strike.

Highlighting their demands, KMF Employees Association president Govinda Gowda said they requested for dues pending under the 7th Pay Commission to be cleared at the earliest. “The government had agreed to a 25% hike under the 7th Pay Commission. It has cleared 17%, while 8% is pending. We are hoping that the demands will be met,” he said.