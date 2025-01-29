Sharavathi pumped storage project cleared with conditions

Khandre said that for lion-tailed macaques to survive, the canopy has to be protected and tree felling permission cannot be given. They (energy department) were told to take up works underground ensuring there is limited tree felling, he added.

“We asked for a technical report on this along with the final Detailed Project Report (DPR). Though they had it, they did not share it with us immediately. They assured us that it will be shared. By going underground, the cost of the project will increase, but conservation is crucial here. We have told them to discuss it with technical experts,” Khandre said.

The project is to generate 2000 MW of power, utilising the existing Talakalale as the upper reservoir and Gerusoppa as the lower reservoir. Both the reservoirs are proposed to be connected by pipes.

An underground powerhouse cavern with eight units of 250MW reversible Francis pump turbine will be constructed between the two reservoirs and connected with tunnels. Of the 14.582ha of forest land for the project, 3.294ha will be utilised for above ground works and 11.287ha will be utilised for underground structures. The project will be executed over five years, the proposal said.