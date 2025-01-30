BJP elects party presidents for 23 organisational districts in Karnataka

BENGALURU: After completing the election process, BJP has announced party presidents for the 23 organisational districts of the state.

For Mysuru City, Chamaraja MLA L Nagendra, former minister Ramachandre Gowda’s son AR Sapthagiri Gowda for Bengaluru Central, Narayana Srinivas Hegde for Uttara Kannada, NK Jagadish for Shivamogga, Geeta Sutar for Belagavi City, Chandrakanth B Patil for Kalaburagi City and Ashok Bagali for Kalaburagi Rural and Somanath Patil for Bidar were among elected.

The list includes CS Niranjan Kumar (Chamarajanagar), Satish Kumpala (Dakshina Kannada), Devaraja Shetty (Chikkamagaluru), Tippanna Majjagi (Hubballi-Dharwad), Ningappa D Sutagatti (Dharwad Rural), Subhash Dundappa Pati (Belagavi Rural), Satish Appajigol (Chikkodi), Basavarajappagouda V (Yadagiri), Dadesaguru Basavaraj (Koppal), Anil Kumar Moka (Ballari), Sanjeev Reddy (Vijayanagara), B Sandeep (Chikkaballapura), Om Shakti Chalapathi (Kolar), S Hareesh (Bengaluru North), and CK Ramamurthy (Bengaluru South).

The party’s state election officer, Captain Ganesh Karnik, congratulated the new presidents.

He hoped that they will continue to work hard to increase the prestige of the party by handling the responsibility, strengthening the party organisation at the grassroots level, and empowering them to face the upcoming challenges.