Dr Sudhakar slams Vijayendra, says future of BJP in Karnataka looks dim

BENGALURU: BJP MP from Chikkaballapur Dr K Sudhakar has expressed unhappiness over the functioning of state BJP president BY Vijayendra. In a scathing attack on Vijayendra, a former minister, said that the future of the BJP in Karnataka looks dim.

“BJP high command is thinking that all is well in the state unit... but that is not the case,” Dr Sudhakar told the media.

He said several party leaders and workers are unhappy with Vijayendra’s attitude. Dr Sudhakar said that Vijayendra takes unilateral decisions without consulting anyone. “In Karnataka, BJP is limited to just one family. I trusted the party’s ideals, RSS ideology, and the national leadership... I joined the party in the most challenging time. My constituency was like a desert for the party. But because of my hardwork and commitment in the last five years, we have performed well in Chikkaballapur,” Dr Sudhakar added.

Sudhakar said Vijayendra started announcing names of party district chiefs, including that of Chikkaballapur, without consulting him. He said that despite him making several requests, Vijayendra did not give him any appointment to discuss the issue.”I feel humiliated and disappointed. Unless the national leaders take charge of state BJP politics, the future of the party in the state looks dim,” he said.

Sudhakar said BJP Karnataka is in a very sorry state. “I am a person who stands with any decision that our party high command takes. I came to media as the last resort, as I have already been pushed to the wall,” he said.