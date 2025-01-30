Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot promulgates ordinance empowering government to utilise Bangalore Palace land

BENGALURU: Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot promulgated the Bangalore Palace (Utilisation and regulation of land) ordinance, 2025, passed by the state government, and it was published in the state’s gazette (extraordinary) on Wednesday.

With this, the utilisation and regulation of land of Bangalore Palace, belonging to the erstwhile Mysuru royal family – acquired under the Bangalore Palace (Acquisition and Transfer) Act, 1996 (Karnataka Act 18 of 1996), now vests with the state government.

The cabinet on Friday had decided to promulgate the ordinance in the wake of a Supreme Court order dated December 10, 2024 that the government has to pay Rs 3,014 to the royal family as compensation to utilise 15 acres 17.5 guntas of land to widen the Jayamahal and Ballari road on a 2 km stretch. If that order had to be honoured, it would burden the state’s exchequer, the government argued. It is interesting to see if the government resumes the road widening work or waits for SC’s final judgment.

The ordinance explains that the total value of the entire extent of 472 acres and 16 guntas of Bangalore Palace has been determined in accordance with the Act at Rs 11 crore. Its constitutional validity has been upheld by the High Court, and there is no stay on the operation of the act by the Supreme Court.