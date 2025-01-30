Jayalalithaa’s seized valuables to be handed over to Tamil Nadu government on February 14, 15

BENGALURU: A special court in Bengaluru has fixed two days — February 14 and 15 — to hand over the confiscated valuables and properties seized from former Tamil Nadu CM J Jayalalithaa in connection with a disproportionate assets case against her to the government of Tamil Nadu.

Judge Mohan HA of the special court to try CBI/ED cases passed the order on Wednesday, fixing the dates to hand over the valuables to the Tamil Nadu government. The HC had recently dismissed an appeal filed by legal heirs of Jayalalithaa — J Deepak and J Deepa — claiming rights over the confiscated valuables and properties.

The HC had passed the order while upholding the order passed by the special court on July 12, 2023, which rejected the request of Deepa and Deepak for the release of confiscated properties.

On February 19, 2024, the special court fixed the date to return the valuables and gold and diamond jewellery and directed the Tamil Nadu government to depute authorised officers on March 6 and 7, 2024, to take them over. Meanwhile, the duo filed an appeal against the special court’s order before the HC.

A single judge of the HC stayed the order of the special court on March 5, 2024, a day before the process of handing over the properties and valuables was to be held. Now, in view of the dismissal of the appeal, the special court fixed the dates to hand over the assets to the Tamil Nadu government.