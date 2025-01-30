KS Eshwarappa announces formation of ‘Krantiveera Brigade’

SHIVAMOGGA: Former Deputy Chief Minister K S Eshwarappa announced the formation of the ‘Krantiveera Brigade,’ a forum of over a thousand Hindu seers from north Karnataka. He said the forum would consist of seers from all castes and work for the unification of Hindus. The forum will be inaugurated at Basavana Bagewadi on February 4.

Eshwarappa told reporters on Thursday that the seers from north Karnataka approached him to take a lead for the formation of a brigade of seers which will work to save Hindutva in the state.

“The seers have themselves named the forum as 'Krantiveera Brigade.' I travelled across several districts of north Karnataka and visited mutts of all castes which are not developed much," he said.

They do not have basic infrastructure. Some of them are running at huts. They also have financial problems. But, the seers heading them are highly knowledgeable and are committed for the protection of Hindutva. These seers are on a tapasya to save the Hindu community,” he added.

Eshwarappa said that the brigade will be inaugurated at Basavana Bagewadi, the birthplace of the 12th century social reformer Basavanna in the presence of more than thousand seers.

"Pada Puja will be done for 1008 seers on the occasion. After the convention is over, taluk and district level units of the brigade will be formed across the state,” he said.

Eshwarappa criticised AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge for his alleged remark that if taking a dip in the Ganga River during Mahakumbh would end poverty.

“Do you have the courage to ask similar questions to Muslims who visit Mecca and Medina?” he asked and advised him to keep his mouth shut.

Eshwarappa advised District In-charge Minister Madhu Bangarappa, MP B Y Raghavendra and MLA S N Channabasappa not to indulge in verbal duel over development issues and maintain a cordial relationship.

He said that applicants who have paid money under the Ashraya Scheme should be given title deeds at the earliest. He also warned of a protest if there is any delay.