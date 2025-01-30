Urban Master Plans need to be revised, says CM Siddaramaiah

BENGALURU: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has instructed Revenue Department officials to prepare revised urban Master Plans. “For the last many years, urban plans haven’t been revised, because of which people are facing issues. They have to be revised in a timely manner,” he said.

Highlighting urban planning concerns, Siddaramaiah stressed the importance of updating Master Plans. “Delays in Master Plan updates have caused unnecessary hardship. Officials must ensure timely revisions,” he added.

Siddaramaiah also warned officials not to harass people who visit their offices for mutation, land conversion, and other purposes. He warned them not to delay any work. In this regard, the CM convened a review meeting with the revenue department officials on Wednesday.

He directed them to expedite land mutation and conversion cases. “The automation system has significantly improved the speed of land mutation, with 65 per cent of cases now being completed within a day,” he said, further instructing the officials that land conversion should be completed within a month. “It is unnecessary in areas covered by a Master Plan. Officials must issue formal directives on this without delay,” he directed officials.

The CM urged officials to dispose of cases pending before the revenue court, particularly at the tahsildar and sub-divisional magistrate (SDM) levels. “Tahsildar courts must resolve cases within three months. Long-pending cases in SDM courts must be cleared within a fixed timeframe,” he directed. To accelerate the process, the government has appointed 18 special SDMs in Bengaluru alone.

Siddaramaiah praised the department’s Aadhaar-seeding initiative, which has linked over 2.22 crore accounts, helping prevent fraudulent land transactions. On using technology, he said the use of drone surveys for property mapping in urban areas are being done. “Drone surveys have already been conducted in 21 districts, and under the ‘Bhoosuraksha’ project, eight crore original land documents have been digitised across all 31 districts,” he added.

He expressed concerns over the slow construction of administrative buildings in newly-created taluks. “Out of 64 new taluks, only 14 have administrative buildings. The remaining projects must be completed at the earliest,” he instructed, warning officials that delays, harassment, and negligence will not be tolerated.