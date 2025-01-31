ADB approves Rs 2,000 crore loan for Karnataka Public School development: Minister Madhu Bangarappa

SHIVAMOGGA: School Education and Literacy Minister Madhu Bangarappa said that the Asian Development Bank (ADB) has sanctioned a loan of Rs 2,000 crore for the development of Karnataka Public Schools (KPS).

In addition to that, the state government will allocate Rs 500 crore, bringing the total investment to Rs 2,500 crore for the development of these schools.

The minister told reporters on Friday that the ADB has, for the first time, sanctioned a loan to the state’s education department. “The education department has been facing several challenges, but the people voted us into power to resolve these issues. The ADB does not sanction loans easily"

"It evaluates proposals in depth before approving loan applications. The ADB recognised the bright future of these KPS and, therefore, sanctioned this long-term loan. These funds will be allocated to 400–500 KPS. While a school requires Rs 2 crore, another may need Rs 8 crores, depending on the total intake of students,” he added.