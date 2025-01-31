CM Siddaramaiah assures to form a committee to discuss C and D land issue

MADIKERI: “Steps will be taken to form a committee to know the pros and cons of the proposal to convert C and D land Section 4 notified areas into Reserved Forests,” confirmed Chief Minister Siddaramaiah.
He was speaking with the media at Bhagamandala during the inauguration of the flyover project in the town. He later visited the Bhagandeshwara and Talacauvery temples and offered puja.
He assured to form a committee before taking action on the proposed C and D land conversion to reserve forest. He, meanwhile, said, “It was in 2016, during Congress rule, that I had sanctioned funds for the flyover project at Bhagamandala. The flyover is now being inaugurated during the Congress tenure again.”
Answering the questions of the reports, CM said that the committee report on the cleanliness of River Cauvery has not been submitted to the state yet and necessary further actions will be based on the report.
He assured of scientific measures to control the increasing wildlife conflict in the district and confirmed the installation of railway barricades in conflict zones.
He alleged that the Central Government is rendering deaf ears to the state and said, “The central government has given false hope to the state in the central budget. The state’s tax share is meagre and the funds to the state from the central are also meagre. During the previous budget, the central government had declared Rs 3000 crores for the Upper Bhadra Project. However, not a single penny has been released so far,” he alleged.
He added that the state has realized 158 assurances out of the 168 assurances promised during the elections. MLAs Dr Mantar Gowda, AS Ponanna, DC Venkat Raja, SP K Ramarajan and others were present during the Chief Minister’s visit.