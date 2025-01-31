CM Siddaramaiah assures to form a committee to discuss C and D land issue

MADIKERI: “Steps will be taken to form a committee to know the pros and cons of the proposal to convert C and D land Section 4 notified areas into Reserved Forests,” confirmed Chief Minister Siddaramaiah.

He was speaking with the media at Bhagamandala during the inauguration of the flyover project in the town. He later visited the Bhagandeshwara and Talacauvery temples and offered puja.

He assured to form a committee before taking action on the proposed C and D land conversion to reserve forest. He, meanwhile, said, “It was in 2016, during Congress rule, that I had sanctioned funds for the flyover project at Bhagamandala. The flyover is now being inaugurated during the Congress tenure again.”