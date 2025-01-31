Derogatory remarks case: Karnataka HC stays proceedings against MLC CT Ravi

BENGALURU: The Karnataka High Court on Thursday stayed criminal proceedings against BJP MLC CT Ravi concerning the crime registered by Minister of Women and Child Development Laxmi Hebbalkar, for allegedly hurling derogatory remarks against her in the Legislative Council, during the last day of the winter session in Belagavi, recently.

Justice M Nagaprasanna passed the interim order, staying the proceedings, in connection with the crime registered at the Bagewadi police station. Issuing notice to the complainant, the court adjourned the hearing to February 20. Presently, the case is being probed by the CID.

Senior advocate Prabhuling Navadagi, appearing for Ravi, argued that the freedom of speech in state legislatures and protection to lawmakers from court proceedings under Article 194 of the Constitution were taken away by registering the case against the petitioner on the charges of outraging modesty of a woman. However, State Public Prosecutor BA Belliappa argued that anything and everything would not have absolute immunity, as claimed by the petitioner, and there are exceptions.

Meanwhile, the court noted that the issue involving the jurisdiction on whether the Council Chairman would take up the issue and bring it to a close, or whether the crime be investigated by any investigation agency, required to be answered. Hence, further proceedings remain stayed, the court added.

Ravi questioned the legality of the crime registered over the incident that took place on December 19, and the subsequent order passed by the state government to entrust the probe to the CID.

It was contended by Ravi through his counsel that there was a communication by the Chairman of the Legislative Council that unpleasant things happened, which should not have, and the same was closed. Despite this, a case was registered and handed over to the CID, contrary to the law.