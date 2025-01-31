If Sudhakar wants to quit BJP, let him: Karnataka BJP MLA

BENGALURU: After BJP MP Dr K Sudhakar voiced his angst against party state president BY Vijayendra, a few party leaders came out in support of the latter, and criticised the former health minister. Slamming Sudhakar, Yelahanka BJP MLA SR Vishwanath stated, “Let him (Sudhakar) quit, at least the party will be cleansed.”

“Sudhakar has made a statement that joining the BJP helped the party. In that case, why did he lose the Assembly polls in 2023,” Vishwanath questioned. He said Sudhakar was the last person to join the BJP from the 17 leaders from the then ruling dispensation. “When there was an attempt to assault him, it was I who rescued him. I also know that he spoke against me, behind my back,” he claimed.

Vishwanath said Sudhakar was health minister during the pandemic, and if he is so capable, why did he lose the elections? “We are also aware what he spoke, when he was initially denied a Lok Sabha ticket from Chikkaballapur.

Does he have loyalty? I can challenge that Sudhakar was in touch with the Congress that time,” he claimed. “For us, the party is like our mother. We are here for the last 40 years.

If he wants to stay, let him and if he wants to quit, let him. Will he get to be a minister in the Congress government?” Vishwanath questioned, adding that Sudhakar won Chikkaballapur not because of his own charm, but because of PM Narendra Modi.

Former BJP MLA Preetham Gowda suggested that since it’s just five years that Sudhakar has been with the BJP, he cannot expect anyone to take his words seriously.