India’s UNSDG progress at 57%; Budget key for urbanisation, women’s empowerment, poverty reduction

Having completed almost a decade of implementing the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (UNSDGs) in the country, Indian governments at the national and regional levels must put all the effort, reorient actions, and effective monitoring in place to achieve the targets by 2030.

So far, the average achievement across the UNSDGs by all regions is 57 per cent, though a larger scale of achievement is registered over a few goals and by many regions. Owing to poor actions and performance on a few goals, the achievement is behind the national average, largely due to the ineffective administration of a good number of the goals.

In six of the seventeen goals, the achievement performance is abysmally low in the country. Precisely, making cities and human settlements inclusive, safe, resilient, and sustainable has continued to be daunting and causing serious concern since the performance score is only 39 per cent, which is far below the country’s achievement.

Similarly, gender equality & empowerment of women, promoting healthy lives, and development of equitable quality education for all have been distant dreams of the deprived Indians, having scored 49 per cent.

The even harsher situation is that over 52 per cent have been seriously challenged by hunger without food security and nutritional deficiencies. This is an alarming state of affairs across the country, which predominates the multi-dimensional poverty scenario that has affected almost half of the Indians. Further, despite the reality of overall better performance by a couple of regions, they have been trapped down by the serious nature of the challenging issues highlighted.

It is against this backdrop, that this year’s Union Budget assumes paramount significance as the first one in the third term of the national government. India needs to showcase better performance with target-centric public actions, if not the best success in the UNSDGs, given the remaining five years down the line.

This Budget needs to be thrust upon the issues of paramount concern, with substantial budgetary allocations for achieving sustainable urbanisation, women’s empowerment, quality health, and educational services. Undoubtedly, these issues of concern build a healthier, inclusive, and progressive society in the long run by completely arresting the development starvations faced by many states.