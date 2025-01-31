Karnataka BJP president Vijayendra refutes Sudhakar’s claims, says he has no role in appointments

BENGALURU: Karnataka BJP president BY Vijayendra on Thursday clarified that he has no role in electing district unit chiefs of the party. Vijayendra’s statement comes a day after Chikkaballapur BJP MP and former minister Dr K Sudhakar accused him of taking “unilateral decisions” in party affairs.

Addressing the media in Bengaluru on Thursday, Vijayendra said that district presidents are elected democratically in the BJP.

“The entire election process was handled by Captain Ganesh Karnik. The high command had appointed 13 observers to oversee the process. The top brass also appointed an election officer, a returning officer, and a co-returning officer for every district. The election was conducted under their presence, where they shortlisted three names and the same was sent to the party high command. They can seek my opinion only for the appointment in my district... I cannot give my opinion for other districts," he said.

Vijayendra said that he was not making allegations against anyone.

“Sudhakar is confused over the election process. In BJP, organisation elections are conducted this way... that was the case even in Sudhakar’s district too (Chikkaballapur). I do not have the power to change the guidelines. BJP high command is watching every development. I am aware of what Sudhakar has said. It does not behove him. I will meet him soon and discuss,” he added. Vijayendra, however, said that he is ready to rectify his shortcomings, if any.

Vijayendra said that he was working for the party and was not holding any ministerial position.

“I am working for the party without spending much time with my family. Party is not my property. There are lakhs of party workers. I am not working for the party to become the CM. I can only request Sudhakar not to speak in this manner. He should not have spoken to the media. Any differences can be sorted out by holding discussions with senior leaders,” he added.