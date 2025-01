RAICHUR: A youth murdered a first-semester M.Sc (Mathematics) student of the Government Degree College at Sindhanur by slitting her throat with a knife on Thursday. After committing the crime, he went to Lingasugur police station and surrendered.

The deceased has been identified as Shifa Abdul Waheed, 22, who hailed from Lingasugur town. Mubin, the accused, is also from the town. Shifa reportedly rejected a marriage proposal by Mubin. Enraged by this, Mubin murdered her.