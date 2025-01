BENGALURU: CM Siddaramaiah, his wife BM Parvathy, brother-in-law Mallikarjun Swamy, land owner Devaraju and some top officials of MUDA have been named in the ED investigation into a Rs 56 crore land allotment scam.

The provisional attachment order (PAO) issued by the ED on January 17 for 142 sites, mostly belonging to real estate agents, indicts the CM and others as “public servants and private individuals, who colluded with dishonest intention and conspiracy to illegally obtain sites from MUDA in the guise of compensation for land acquisition by MUDA by representing false facts, forgery, cheating and use of undue influence”.

The ED in September last year registered an Enforcement Case Information Report against Siddaramaiah, Parvathy and others in the MUDA case under the provisions of Prevention of Money Laundering Act, 2002, based on an FIR by Lokayukta police.

Modus operandi was to make illegal allotments to ineligible persons who are front/dummy: ED

As per the ED, the investigation undertaken in the ECIR has so far revealed that the 14 sites (gifted to Parvathy by her brother Mallikarjun Swamy) were “illegally allotted under influence to Parvathy in collusion with officers/officials of MUDA. These 14 sites were returned by her subsequent to initiation of investigation under PMLA, 2002. The illegal allotment of sites is not a single occurrence.

There is a deep-rooted nexus between MUDA officers/officials and real estate businessmen/influential persons. Large number of illegal allotments were made by MUDA officers/officials against cash, immovable properties, vehicles etc.

The modus operandi followed was to make illegal allotments to ineligible persons who are front/dummy. These sites were subsequently projected as untainted, that is, having been obtained as compensation for land acquired by MUDA,” the ED wrote in the PAO report.

On the “illegal allotment” in the case of Parvathy, the ED stated that the “preliminary notification for acquisition of 3 acres 16 guntas land at Survey No 464 of Kesare village was issued vide notification dated 18.9.1992 and final notification was issued on 20.8.1997.