Rama Sena's Prasad Attavar booked for 'black magic', animal sacrifice in favour of activist Snehamayi Krishna

MANGALURU: Mangaluru city police has booked Rama Sena leader Prasad Attavar under Karnataka Prevention and Eradication of Inhuman Evil Practices and Black Magic Act, 2017 after videos of animal sacrifice and black magic were found on his phone.

Prasad is accused of allegedly performing black magic seeking strength to Snehamayi Krishna, a complainant in the MUDA land irregularities case involving chief minister Siddaramaiah.

Mangaluru city police commissioner Anupam Agrawal speaking to the reporters on Friday said that they had arrested Prasad Attavar in the case of vandalizing a massage parlor at Bejai a few days ago. "Upon further investigation in the case, we checked the mobile phones of accused Prasad at the CEN Lab and retrieved messages and found several suspicious pieces of information, " he said.

"Prasad has shared a video to one Ananth Bhat of a series of animal sacrifices and the blood is offered to deities. A piece of paper with the names of five persons including Prasad Attavar, Snehamayi Krishna, Gangaraju, Shrinidhi and Suma Acharya and photos of Snehamayi Krishna and Gangaraju is placed before the deity and we have found the blood of animals sacrificed was spilt on the photos. We do not know where they have made animal sacrifice and we will investigate further after taking Prasad and Ananth into custody. We have also found a photograph of a bag with cash in it and as per the chats available, Prasad is found to be involved in it," commissioner said.

Police said Ananth is said to be an archak and there were allegedly financial transactions between Prasad and Ananth. Police inspector of Mangaluru East station at Kadri Somashekhara JC has complained to Prasad Attavar, aged 45 and one Ananth Bhat. Prasad and Ananth have been booked under section 3(2) of the Karnataka Prevention and Eradication of Inhuman Evil Practices and Black Magic Act, 2017.