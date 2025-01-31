Yatnal camp plans strategy meeting; may field candidate for BJP state president

BENGALURU: Senior BJP leader Basanagouda Patil Yatnal’s camp is likely to discuss their strategy for the state president’s election at a meeting on Friday. The group is planning to field a candidate from their camp if elections are announced. Yatnal said there will be two meetings.

“The neutral group is transforming to a loyal team, and this team which wants to save the party is becoming bigger. We are going to discuss it at Friday’s meeting,’’ he said. Yatnal and other BJP leaders, including Ramesh Jarkiholi, Aravind Limbavali and Kumar Bangarappa, are meeting in Bengaluru.

Sources said if polls are announced, they may field Kumar Bangarappa. But chances of announcing elections are slim as the party high command is looking to announce Vijayendra’s name unanimously.

So far in Karnataka, polls have not been held for the party president’s post. On the ‘strategy meeting’, sources said members are aware they might be unsuccessful, but want to build pressure on Vijayendra and other leaders. They are eying posts in the national BJP team and core committee in Karnataka. ENS