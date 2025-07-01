21 cardiac deaths in Karnataka's Hassan over 40 days, investigation on

HASSAN: With the district reporting 21 deaths due to heart attacks in the last one month, the Hassan administration held an emergency meeting with senior officials to discuss the issue.
Deputy Commissioner KS Lathakumari said a team of experts in Non-Communicable Diseases (NCD)will conduct an investigation and submit a report soon. The report would study the reasons for heart attacks, she added.
On Monday, three deaths were reported due to heart attacks. All the recent 21 victims were aged between 30 to 55 years.
District Health Officer Dr. Anil Kumar said the deaths may have occurred due to multiple diseases and the exact reason will be known only after the postmortem.
According to statistics available with the TNIE, 37,774 people have been treated under ST-Elevation Myocardial Infarction (STEMI) scheme which has been introduced in 68 taluk hospitals three years ago.
Hassan Institute of Medical Sciences (HIMS), Channarayapatna, and Holenarasipur taluk hospital are part of this scheme. Physicians and cardiologists examine patients at taluk hospitals from where they interact with super specialists in Jayadeva Institute of Cardiovascular Sciences and Research (JICSR) in Bengaluru through telemedicine.
This system helps to save patients if they reach nearby taluk hospitals for treatment during the ‘golden hour.’ Super-specialists at JICSR suggest medicine for the patients in district and taluks hospitals as part of the STEMI system.
The DHO said the department has sought the extension of STEMI system to other taluk hospitals. Dr CN Manjunath, senior cardiologist, and Bengaluru Rural MP, has discussed the issue with the state and the central ministers.