Annual transformer production to be ramped up in Karnataka

BENGALURU: Energy Minister KJ George on Monday said the government is ramping up annual production of transformers to 2,500 across the state. This will help meet demand and efficiency in supply.

He added that the government is also working to streamline repair operations, maintenance and reliability in power supply. He was speaking on the sidelines of the event to lay the foundation stone for the new power transformer repair centre at KAVIKA, the state-owned power transformer manufacturing company.

The centre is being set up at a cost of Rs 14 crore, with the aim to enhance repair capabilities for transformers up to 20MW capacity. George directed officials to ensure it is ready within six months.

The government is also bolstering production capacity with additional financial support (working capital) from Escoms and banking institutions, he added.

Later in the day, George inaugurated the newly constructed building of Bescom’s S-16 Madiwala Sub-Division Office, in Koramangala zone. This building in BTM Layout serves 83,000 connections and has been constructed at a cost of Rs 3.17 crore, an official release said.