IRB training centre with eco-friendly infrastructure to begin in KGF soon: ADGP Umesh Kumar

KGF: The India Reserve Battalion (IRB) Training Centre, a central government initiative aimed at supporting local police forces during emergencies and in maintaining law and order, will commence shortly in KGF with a manpower of 1,100 personnel, said Karnataka State Reserve Police (KSRP) ADGP Umesh Kumar.
Following a visit to the proposed training centre site, along with KSRP Inspector General of Police Sandip Patil and DIG Dr Ramakrishna, the senior officer stated that the training centre would be established on 100 acres of land sanctioned by the state government. He also lauded KGF Superintendent of Police K. M. Shantharaju for his regular follow-up in securing the land.
Umesh Kumar said, “The two-year tough training will commence shortly at the site. Temporary arrangements will be made to accommodate the recruits in the old District Armed Reserve (DAR) premises, as proposed by KGF Superintendent of Police K. M. Shantharaju.” The senior officer noted that the IRB will prove to be a boon for the historic city of KGF.
He further stated that, at a cost of nearly Rs 600 crore, infrastructure including a parade ground, playground, commandant quarters, staff quarters, school, and hospital will be constructed with full facilities.
“An eco-friendly atmosphere will be developed by increasing the water level and creating a water body,” he added. On cost-sharing, he said, “The majority of the fund will be provided by the state government, with the remainder coming from the Union government.”
The ADGP also mentioned that a letter will be forwarded requesting additional land for future expansions, including a police training centre and other developments.
Inspector General of Police Sandip Patil said, “Once the battalion is set up, there will be no need for Kolar, KGF, Chikkaballapur District, and parts of Bengaluru Rural District to depend on KSRP from Bengaluru. The IRB can be utilised for bundobust and emergency services.”
Patil highlighted the strategic advantage of the location, stating, “The site has dual road connectivity and is adjacent to the Bengaluru-Chennai Express Highway. The hillock within the 100 acres will be utilised for some other purpose.”
DIG Dr Ramakrishna and other senior police officers were also present during the visit. Earlier, saplings were planted along the boundary of the 100-acre land.