IRB training centre with eco-friendly infrastructure to begin in KGF soon: ADGP Umesh Kumar

He further stated that, at a cost of nearly Rs 600 crore, infrastructure including a parade ground, playground, commandant quarters, staff quarters, school, and hospital will be constructed with full facilities.

“An eco-friendly atmosphere will be developed by increasing the water level and creating a water body,” he added. On cost-sharing, he said, “The majority of the fund will be provided by the state government, with the remainder coming from the Union government.”

The ADGP also mentioned that a letter will be forwarded requesting additional land for future expansions, including a police training centre and other developments.

Inspector General of Police Sandip Patil said, “Once the battalion is set up, there will be no need for Kolar, KGF, Chikkaballapur District, and parts of Bengaluru Rural District to depend on KSRP from Bengaluru. The IRB can be utilised for bundobust and emergency services.”

Patil highlighted the strategic advantage of the location, stating, “The site has dual road connectivity and is adjacent to the Bengaluru-Chennai Express Highway. The hillock within the 100 acres will be utilised for some other purpose.”

DIG Dr Ramakrishna and other senior police officers were also present during the visit. Earlier, saplings were planted along the boundary of the 100-acre land.