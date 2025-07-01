Karnataka starts land acquisition for Mekedatu project

MYSURU: Karnataka has completed the survey for the Mekedatu balancing reservoir project and started the work on acquiring the land.

The state, which is firm on the project, has been pressuring the Centre and courts to let it use surplus water other than meeting the normal-year commitment of 177.25 tmcft to Tamil Nadu. The state has now opened an office in Ramanagara, hoping that the central authorities would approve the project.

Though Karnataka was expected to release 9 tmcft of water to Tamil Nadu for June, already 21 tmcft has been discharged this year, as both KRS and Kabini dams are brimming.

Asked whether the state is utilising its share of 284 tmcft of water awarded by the Cauvery tribunal, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said it has.

Asked whether Tamil Nadu is expanding its irrigated area, utilising the surplus water, Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar, who is also water resources minister, said Karnataka has expanded its irrigation area by 6% by also focusing on improving the Kabini achukat area.

He said the government has started the groundwork for the Mekedatu project.