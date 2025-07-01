Karnataka’s ‘Kaam ki Baat’ in PM’s ‘Mann ki Baat’, says Priyank Kharge

KALABURAGI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi mentioned the success of the Karnataka Government’s “Kaam ki Baat” in his “Mann ki Baat”, said Rural Development and Panchayat Raj and Kalaburagi district in-charge Minister Priyank Kharge.

In an ‘X’ post, Priyank explained the steps taken by the state government in the success story of Kalaburagi rotti, which the PM mentioned in his Mann ki Baat on Sunday. Priyank on ‘X’ stated that the state government has provided seed funding for branding Kalaburagi Rotti. Around 150 rotti-making machines were provided to Women SHGs and other enthusiastic women at subsidised rates for preparing rottis, while Rs 6.5 lakh has been provided to them through CSR funds.

He said assistance is being provided in packing, labelling and branding -- market is being expanded in other states as well -- efforts are being made to explore the possibility of exports. Market has also been created on ecommerce platforms too.

The RDPR minister also said, “The Kalaburagi district administration has been instrumental in providing a good market for the skills of Kalaburagi women and helping them add value.

By creating an online market for the rottis, creating a brand for it, and creating a large consumer base, ‘Kalaburagi Rotti’ has today provided strength to the self-reliant life of women. Because of all these efforts, the importance of Kalaburagi Rotti has reached PM Narendra Modi and he spoke about it in his Mann ki Baat.”