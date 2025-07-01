Law & Order: Deputy Commissioner bans Muharram in parts of Karnataka's Ballari

BALLARI: Ballari Deputy Commissioner Prashanth Kumar Mishra has issued an official order, banning Muharram observance at some villages in different taluks of Ballari district from June 30 to July 7. This is to maintain law and order in these villages that had witnessed tension over the last few years, he stated.

After receiving reports that communal harmony could be disturbed again, the district administration invoked Section 35 (A), (B), (D), (E) of the Karnataka Police Act, 1963 to impose the restrictions. The order specifies that public gatherings, processions and assembling of effigies (Panja) are strictly prohibited in these areas during the ban.

In the Gandhinagar police limits of Ballari, restrictions are in place at Mahanandikottu. K Sooguru, Mudenur, Hirehal, Nadang, Bandral, Deshanur, K Belagal and Albanur in Siruguppa taluk are covered under the ban.

Tekkalakote, Halekote, Upparahosalli, Udegola, and Araliganur under the Tekkalakote police limits are the other areas where public Muharram observation has been banned. Sirigeri, Kooriganur, Taluru, and Karuru in Sirigeri police limits and Gonal village in Kampli too face the ban. The Section 35(A) of the Karnataka Police Act prohibits carrying weapons like swords, daggers, spears, clubs, guns, knives, batons or any objects that could cause injury.

Additionally, display of offensive or disrespectful images of individuals, public speeches, slogans, music, use of loudspeakers or demonstrations that may breach public decency or morality are not allowed.

If the order is violated, the prohibited items will be confiscated and legal action taken against violators, the DC warned.