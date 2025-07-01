Mallikarjun Kharge an accidental AICC president: Karnataka LoP Ashoka

BENGALURU: Leader of the Opposition in the Assembly R Ashoka on Monday hit out at Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge and called him an accidental AICC president.

“Looks like the Congress has gifted us another accidental leader. First, it was Dr. Manmohan Singh, the PM, who had the chair but not the command, who had the responsibility but no power. Now it’s Shri Mallikarjun Kharge, the accidental AICC President, who proudly admits he doesn’t know what the high command is thinking,” Ashoka stated.

He was reacting to Kharge’s statement that the party high command will take the decision on the developments in the party. Responding to a question about speculations over changing the CM in October, Kharge on Monday said, “It is in the hands of the party high command. No one can say what is going on in the high command...”

Ashoka questioned if Kharge is not the high command, then who is the high command? “Dear @kharge Ji, if you are not the high command, then who is? @RahulGandhi? Sonia Gandhi? @priyankagandhi. Or is it an invisible committee of one surname?” the BJP leader questioned, taking to the social media platform X.

The BJP leader said in the Congress, the President is just there for appearances, while decisions are taken behind closed doors at 10 Janpath. “Kharge Ji isn’t leading the Congress, he’s leading a masterclass in con-graceful surrender. Same script, new actor. Still directed by the Gandhi family,” the BJP leader stated.

BJP MLC and Opposition Chief Whip in the Council, N Ravi Kumar, said development in the state has come to a standstill, and the number of disgruntled legislators in the Congress is increasing. That is evident from Congress General Secretary Randeep Singh Surjewala’s visit to Bengaluru, as the CM and DyCM have failed to take their party MLAs into confidence, he alleged.

The ruling party MLAs say there were no development works, and it has become difficult for them to face people in their assembly constituencies, the BJP leader said.